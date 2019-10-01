UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $47,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5,901.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 175,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.04. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,168. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.666 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

