UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $45,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 353.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,855,000 after acquiring an additional 291,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,213 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.75. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.