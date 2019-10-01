UBS Group AG Sells 20,266 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $44,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 296.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $150.04.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.7176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.