United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $214,150. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $34,944,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 66.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,821,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,839,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,543,000 after buying an additional 175,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

