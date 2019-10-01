United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,581. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

