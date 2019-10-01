United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $119.64. 106,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

