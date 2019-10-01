United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,351 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.33. 83,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

