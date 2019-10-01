United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,586 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 857.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,435,000 after buying an additional 3,129,050 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after buying an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,574,000 after buying an additional 1,105,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 150,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

