United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,055 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Waters were worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Waters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,026,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,670,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 838,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waters by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 457,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.54.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,375. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

