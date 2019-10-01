United Services Automobile Association Has $18.15 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

