United Services Automobile Association Purchases 57,500 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,652,000 after buying an additional 420,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after buying an additional 251,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after buying an additional 167,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 537,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.