United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.17% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,834,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,830,000 after acquiring an additional 654,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after acquiring an additional 565,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,331,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.05. 325,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.