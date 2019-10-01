United Services Automobile Association Sells 31,132 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.12% of EXACT Sciences worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,065,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. 1,361,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,254. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

