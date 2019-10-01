United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

NYSE X traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 30,689,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,796,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 3.02. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in United States Steel by 139.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 178.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5,611.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

