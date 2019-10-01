Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 6.9%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.23, 2,523,182 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,665,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in Uniti Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

