University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

