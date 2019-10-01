Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 1,325,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Unum Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 801,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 469,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Unum Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

