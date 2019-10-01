US Bancorp DE Acquires 13,000 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.41% of USA Truck worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 45.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAK stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $8.03. 1,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,560. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 5,721 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,454.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,063.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates purchased 15,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

