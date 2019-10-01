US Bancorp DE Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in NVR by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,578.52, for a total value of $17,892,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,285,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,537.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,709.09. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,599.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,308.90. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,770.00. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $49.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

