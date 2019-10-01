US Bancorp DE Has $302,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. First Analysis upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 219,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $996,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

