US Bancorp DE Has $323,000 Stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.54% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ESP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

