US Bancorp DE Has $372,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,338,000 after buying an additional 132,063 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,046,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,942,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 778,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $66.01. 26,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,173. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

