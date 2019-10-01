US Bancorp DE Has $419,000 Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 390,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 314,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 183,371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $571,582.55. Insiders sold a total of 81,170 shares of company stock worth $7,442,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

