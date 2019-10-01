US Bancorp DE Invests $344,000 in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $73,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $56,969,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $53,818,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $48,765,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,381,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:AUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.63. 4,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,295. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

