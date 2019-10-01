US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 58.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth $3,732,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

