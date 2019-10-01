US Bancorp DE Purchases 669 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.41. 2,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.28. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

