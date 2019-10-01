US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.47.

AAP stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $165.17. 77,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

