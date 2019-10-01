US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rogers by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROG traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.63. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

