US Bancorp DE Sells 4,192 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.08. 22,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,507. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 323.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $45,380.00. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

