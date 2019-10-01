US Bancorp DE Sells 484 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.