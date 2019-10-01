US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of USCR opened at $55.28 on Friday. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in US Concrete by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in US Concrete by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in US Concrete by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Concrete by 9.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

