Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,503. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

