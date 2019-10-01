Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 110,086 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,720,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $291,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 891,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

