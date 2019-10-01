Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Five9 worth $355,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 230,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,722. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 359.33, a PEG ratio of 140.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $398,859.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,813 shares of company stock valued at $15,720,875. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

