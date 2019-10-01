Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 373,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.63% of Allegheny Technologies worth $306,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 251,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.84.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,830.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,620.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.