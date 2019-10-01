Vanguard Group Inc. Has $286.42 Million Position in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.45% of Finisar worth $286,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the second quarter worth $227,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Finisar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Finisar by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Finisar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Finisar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNSR shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

FNSR stock remained flat at $$23.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.84. Finisar Co. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

