Vanguard Group Inc. Has $294.44 Million Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,719,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.41% of BOX worth $294,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 74.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

BOX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 165,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.39. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

