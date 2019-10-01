Vanguard Group Inc. Has $304.41 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Semtech worth $304,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth $495,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Semtech by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 100,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperformer” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,911 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

