Vanguard Group Inc. Has $308.59 Million Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,150,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.86% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $308,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 533,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 117.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 318.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 73,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 593,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 16,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

