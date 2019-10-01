Vanguard Group Inc. Has $312.70 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,394,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $312,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.88. 9,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

