Vanguard Group Inc. Has $341.09 Million Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,218,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.04% of Colony Capital worth $341,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,676,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,381,000 after buying an additional 2,886,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,627,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,719 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,506,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 755,276 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNY shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

