Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.18% of Avista worth $329,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

AVA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $48.42. 4,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,038. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

