Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,819,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.75% of Associated Banc worth $334,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $422,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

