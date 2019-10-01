Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.