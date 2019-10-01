Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $315,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $138.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

