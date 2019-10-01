Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.27. 172,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.98.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

