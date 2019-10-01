Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.40% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,235,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

