Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,893. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

