Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,064,000 after buying an additional 96,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,386,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,680,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. 103,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.91. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

