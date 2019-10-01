Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $43,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 490.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $19,972,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 417,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $72,490.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,557 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

